CHELSEA-WATFORD: TEN THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW



Chelsea are unbeaten in six Premier League meetings against Watford since losing the first clash in September 1999 (W4 D2).



The Hornets are winless in their last six league visits to Stamford Bridge since winning 5-1 in May 1986 (D4 L2).



Watford’s 1-0 win in 1999 is the Hornets’ only win over the Blues in their last 16 meetings in all competitions (D5 L10).



Diego Costa scored twice against Watford at Stamford Bridge last season in a 2-2 draw and scored the winner in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road this season.



Watford have lost all five of their previous Premier League matches against teams that have been top of the league on the day of the match and have failed to score in each of the last three.



Chelsea have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League home matches, with the only blip in this run a 1-2 defeat to Crystal Palace in April.



If Chelsea win this match then they’ll reach 48 points at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this season; exactly double the tally that they won in the whole of 2015-16 there (24).



The Blues have already won 15 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge this season. The only top-flight seasons in which they’ve won more are 2005-06 (18) and 2009-10 (17).



Antonio Conte and Walter Mazzarri have met eight times in league competition as managers, with Mazzari only coming out on top once – this was in their first meeting (Atalanta 0-2 Napoli in January 2010). Since then, Conte has won four and drawn three of the following six meetings.



Chelsea have won all four of their Premier League games played on a Monday this season; only two teams have ever won more often on a Monday in a single season – Manchester United in 1992-93 (6) and West Ham United in 2005-06 (5).



Michy Batshuayi’s title-winning goal was only his third shot on target in the competition this season (of which he’s scored two) and the first since September 24th 2016.