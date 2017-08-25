Chelsea weigh up bid for Swansea striker
25 August at 18:00Chelsea are weighing up a bid for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, who is eager to link up with his former boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
In a Telegraph exclusive, the Spaniard is a top priority signing for manager Conte, with the Blues looking set to lay out an offer of £15 million for the forward.
Llorente previously played under Conte whilst at Juventus and it is thought that he does know of the Pensioner’s intentions to bring him to the West London club.
Last season’s Premier League champions did make an approach for the veteran striker during the January transfer window but were snubbed by the Welsh club.
Swansea boss Paul Clements is understood to be prepared for another attempt by Chelsea to lure the 32-year-old away, with his side in talks with signing Manchester City striker Wilfred Bony.
Llorente has not played this season because of an arm injury but is expected to make a return soon.
