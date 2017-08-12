Chelsea will launch second bid for Leicester City midfielder and want three more signings
12 August at 15:15Chelsea are not giving up on their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater as they prepare a second bid, according to the Telegraph.
The reigning Premier League champions will also be looking to bring in another three more players before the window closes.
The Foxes had already knocked the Blues knock back when they rejected a bid thought to be around £15m for the player this summer window. But now, in an exclusive with the Telegraph, the West London side going in a second time, with a bid likely to be over £25m.
The 27-year-old is open to a move to the capital but is facing the prospect of being on the bench in favour of Blues midfielders N’Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas, who are higher on the pecking order.
The departure of Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United for £40m has left a position vacant, but Leicester may want a substantial fee for their maestro.
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments