Chelsea will listen to offers for Man Utd target
04 May at 18:30Chelsea are reported to be willing to listen to offers for Brazilian star Willian in the summer, The Daily Express reports. The Brazilian has 11 goals and three assists in 36 appearances with the Blues but Antonio Conte has usually opted to start Pedro in place of the former Shakhtar Donetsk star.
The Italian tactician is reported to be willing to sell the Brazilian in order to rack up cash and make space for possible new signings.
No secret that Chelsea have also set sights on several big names around Europe such as Alexis Sanchez and Kylian Mbappé but also on some promising prospects such as Domenico Berardi and Fderico Bernardeschi who can also play down the flanks.
Manchester United, on the other hand, would be interested in signing Willian if the Blues would put the player up for sale as José Mourinho is an admirer of the Brazilian having backed his signing at Chelsea back in summer 2013.
