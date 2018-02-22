Chelsea will struggle to keep Hazard and Courtois without UCL football

With just three Premier League matches left to play, Chelsea face an uphill battle to secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, as they lie five points behind Tottenham Hotspur who currently occupy fourth place.



Indeed, much of The Blues’ campaign has been overshadowed by speculation linking manager Antonio Conte with a return to Italy, with AC Milan said to be interested in securing his services.



There have also been several reports suggesting that Eden Hazard could be destined to leave Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for the player and sections of the Spanish media are convinced that Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez will prioritise his arrival during this summer’s transfer window.



Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also indicated that he would be open to the idea of leaving the if he feels his ambitions are not being matched by the club hierarchy. Only time will tell whether failure to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition will result in Roman Abramovich initiating a rebuilding process in West London.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)