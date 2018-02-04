Chelsea will use Batshuayi to lure American Man Utd, Real Madrid target
17 February at 20:10Chelsea are hoping Borussia Dortmund’s interest in keeping Michy Batshauyi will boost their hopes of signing Christian Pulisic, claims the Daily Mail.
Batshuayi has been quick to make an impact during his loan spell at Dortmund, with reports claiming the Bundesliga club want to sign the striker on a permanent basis. If Dortmund do make a permanent push for Batshuayi in the summer, then Chelsea are ready to use that interest as leverage in their bid for Pulisic.
Life-long Liverpool fan Pulisic, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, is one of football’s best young players, and Chelsea are eager to steal a march on their rivals to sign the USA international.
In addition to his stellar on-field play, the American presents a marketing opportunity for whatever team signs him. America is a land with a massive market of young, impressionable football fans, and signing Pulisic could lock those fans into his next club.
