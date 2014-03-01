Chelsea willing to accept Bayern's demands for Renato Sanches
30 July at 15:35Chelsea are happy to accept the demands made by Bayern Munich, in a deal that would see Renato Sanches move to Stamford Bridge this summer on loan, according to the Daily Express.
Both the Blues and Serie A outfit AC Milan are in for the midfielder, despite him not able to make a good impressive in his inaugural season with the Bundesliga giants.
The Portugal international is considered highly-rated despite having a below par campaign last season, with Antonio Conte of the belief that he would gel in well with the reining Premier League champions, with one of their key holding midfielders Nemanja Matic looking set to move to title rivals Manchester United.
19-year-old Sanches moved to the German club last year for a deal worth £35m, but his hefty salary is causing Bayern to want him to leave the club so he will get off their books.
By Jacque Talbot
