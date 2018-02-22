N’Golo Kante isn’t going to PSG,

The Chelsea superstar is expected to remain at Stamford Bridge for the time being, despite being shortlisted by PSG director Antero Henrique as the ideal successor to Thiago Motta, so as to enable Adrien Rabiot to play in a more advanced role.

​Henrique is rumoured to have a direct link with the French international’s entourage. Yet Kante, who recently fainted in training and was excluded from Chelsea’s trip to Manchester, has a deal until 2021, and the Blues aren’t letting go of their man.

The all-powerful, tough-tackling midfielder has been a central cog in Chelsea’s system ever since he joined for over

30 million in the summer of 2016, allowing the Blues to win the Premier League under new Coach Antonio Conte.

This report only confirms what reports had said back in January, with Kante allegedly uninterested by the prospect of returning to France, where he played for Caen before joining Leicester City in 2014.