Chelsea ‘won’t listen’ to any offer for star winger
28 March at 22:41Chelsea are going to strengthen their squad in the summer as the Premier League giants will surely make Champions League return next season. Antonio Conte has already a shortlist of potential reinforcement and according to reports in Belgium he’s not willing to sell one vital player for his Chelsea side.
Belgian news outlet hln.be claims the Italian tactician has demanded Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich not to sell Eden Hazard at any price.
The Belgium star is a long time target of Real Madrid with the LaLiga giants that are eager to sign either Hazard or Paulo Dybala to strengthen their attacking department at the end of the current campaign.
Trouble is, Conte has requested Abramovich not to listen to any offer for the talented winger and tie him down even in case potential suitors would offer € 100 million.
Hazard is contracted with Chelsea until 2020. He has 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances with the Premier League giants so far this season.
