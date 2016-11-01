Premier League giants Chelsea are yet to make an offer for Juventus’ Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, reports La Republicca.

Alex Sandro, 26, has fallen out of favor at the bianconeri this season. The left-back has made only 11 starts and has failed to impress, having seen his spot in the first-team get taken over by Kwadwo Asamoah. He could have moved to Chelsea last summer after being heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but a move never materialised.

La Republicca say that Juventus want to sell him on a permanent basis but Chelsea are yet to make an offer for the Brazilian, who is still interesting Antonio Conte’s men at Stamford Bridge. Alex Sandro is still said to be valued at 60 million euros and they are looking at the possibility of selling him this month.

Juventus have already identified replacements for the Brazilian and will look to sign Roma’s Emerson Palmieri, if Alex Sandro departs.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)