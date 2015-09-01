Kenedy is set for a return to his homeland with Flamengo considering a loan-deal for the 20-year-old

Kenedy arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2015 from Fluminense and the versatile midfielder made 20 appearances in his first season in England. This summer however, the player was sent out on-loan to Watford but after making only one appearance for Walter Mazzarri’s side, has quickly returned to West London.



Now it’s believed that Flamengo have started initial negotiations with the Premier League leaders despite boss Antonio Conte claiming he wanted to take a closer look at the player in training before making any final decision. The Italian stated that; “There was this situation because Kennedy wasn't playing. For this reason I think the best decision was to come back, to stay with us, and work with us and to evaluate him this month, and then to take the best decision, to stay with us or go on loan again."