Chelsea, Zappacosta defends Conte after Barcelona humiliation
15 March at 10:15Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta talked to Premium Sport after the Blues’ 3-0 away defeat at Barcelona yesterday night. The Premier League giants have been eliminated from Europe’s elite competition and Antonio Conte is now expected to leave the club at the end of the season.
Zappacosta, however, defended the work of his manager in the post match interview: “I think Barcelona were excellent in making the most of the chances they created. Messi is an amazing footballer, the best in the world. He proved it tonight, he made the difference.”
The Italian entered the pitch in the 76th minute, when Barcelona were already leading for 3-0.
“Conte? We are all with him, we are all united supporting him, both the club and the players.”
“Italy national team? Of course it’s one of my dreams, it’s everybody’s dream to play with the national team. I’d be proud of it and I am working hard to make it happen.”
