Chelsea: Zappacosta real price-tag revealed
01 September at 12:06Chelsea have completed the signing of Davide Zappacosta from Torino with the Italian right-back who has become the fifth signing of the Premier League champions this summer. The announcement of his signing came a few hours before that one of Danny Drinkwater who joined the Stamford Bridge hierarchy from Leicester City.
Several reports had suggested that Zappacosta has joined Chelsea on a permanent € 25 million deal. According to Sky Sport (via calciomercato), however, the price-tag of the 25-year-old was slightly more expensive.
According to the Italian broadcasters, Chelsea have paid € 28 million plus € 2 million in add-ons for the talented Italian right-back who flew to London, had his medical and signed his Chelsea contract in a record time yesterday.
Zappacosta has four appearances with Italy national team, neither of them made under Antonio Conte. You can read his player profile here, whilst this is our review of Chelsea summer transfer campaign.
