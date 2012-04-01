Chelsea, Zappacosta reveals one ‘very strange thing’ he noticed in his Champions League debut
14 September at 13:40New Chelsea star Davide Zappacosta has already stolen the hearts of his Blues fans with a stunning goal scored in his Champions League debut.
The Italian moved to the Stamford Bridge for € 30 million in the deadline day and in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport he has admitted that he wanted to cross the ball rather than trying to score.
“I looked inside the area to see if there was an teammate I could assist. When I was the ball in I couldn’t understand anything. It was amazing, chaotic, but an amazing chaos.”
Zappacosta became the 100th Italian goalscorer in Champions League but the 25-year-old admitted that he was not aware of the record he has settled.
The Italian has also revealed a very strange thing he noticed before the game: “During the warm up the stadium was almost empty and I thought it was strange because Chelsea were making their Champions League debut. When we left the locker rooms later on, however, Stamford Bridge was packed and full of people. It is amazing to play in that atmosphere.”
