Chelsea, Zola: "Conte? I think he will be staying..."

Chelsea are not having a great season as they have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions league and they are only 5th in the EPL standings. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's future is in heavy doubt as there have been numerous reports claiming that the Italian coach will be leaving the blues come summer time.



Ex-Chelsea player Gianfranco Zola spoke to the BBC on the matter, here is what he had to say:



"Conte and PSG? Antonio is clearly one of the best around and according to me, I think that he will end up staying with Chelsea next season. There might be slight issues but these can certainly be fixed....".



Chelsea are coming off a 2-1 win versus Leicester in the FA Cup as their next game will be against Tottenham on April 1st 2018. This will be a huge game for both clubs since Conte's team are currently fifth in the EPL standings with 56 points where as Pochettino's side are currently fourth in the standings as they have 61 points (both clubs played 30 games so far). Conte will certainly be hoping for all three points against the Spurs as this could help them make a push for a top 4 spot...