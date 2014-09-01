The saga surrounding the future of Chelsea striker Diego Costa could be coming to an end with reports suggesting the Spanish international could seal a short-term move to Turkish side Besiktas tomorrow.





The transfer window has another 24 hours to run and the Istanbul side have reportedly made enquiries about his availability. According to Spanish outlet OKDiario (via football.london) talks of a temporary move for the 28-year-old have been ongoing and with Costa desperate to try to make the Spanish side for next summer’s World Cup, this could be his best solution for now.

It had seemed as though his return to Atletico Madrid could be sealed before the Spanish deadline last Friday but the club from the capital were unable to agree a fee with Chelsea and the move collapsed.



Whilst Blues boss Antonio Conte put Costa in his squad listing for the Premier League this term, it has always seemed unlikely that he would play for the club again after his self-imposed exile in Brazil.