Chicago Fire, Schweinsteiger: 'United didn't treat me well'

Bastian Schweinsteiger recently moved from Manchester United to the Chicago Fire in the MLS. Here is what he had to say about his new and old team in an interview with ESPN: " I don't think United treated me well but things like this happen in life, you have to accept it and that's what I did. I said to myself: 'Ok, I will accept this treatment but I still want to stay here and train hard'. I wanted to show the management and my teammates that I am a player that you can always count on. It wasn't easy but I did my best. I was pretty much training by myself for three months but you have to force yourself. I am now happy to be in Chicago...".



Schweinsteiger appeared in 7 games so far in the MLS as he scored two goals for his new club. The Chicago Fire are currently in 6th place in the Eastern standings of the MLS. Their next game will be against Colorado on May 17th 2017.