Javier Hernandez turned down the chance to play in Italy and Spain in order to sign for West Ham.

The former Manchester United star revealed as much after completing a £16 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Having scored a bundle of goals (39) in his two seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, the 29-year-old explained that the Premier League was “the best in the world”.

"It was a little bit simple really," Hernandez told Sky Sports UK, "I'm in the best league in the world and West Ham showed me a lot of confidence and trust.

"West Ham is showing more ambition compared to the last seasons. They want to qualify for Europe, you can see that in the transfer window. That's why I'm here.”

"There were other options - one in Spain and two in Italy. The last two transfers I made on the last day, this time it was more calm and easy. Thankfully I'm where I want to be."

​Hernandez was at Manchester United between 2010 and 2015, but was sent on loan to Real Madrid as his star waned after a strong first season.