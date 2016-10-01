There’s relief for Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini after it was confirmed this afternoon that the Italian international will not face any punishment over his alleged punch on Torino striker Andrea Belotti on Sunday.



Television footage showed Chiellini seemingly aim a fist at his international colleague and there were reports that the Lega Calcio would look into the incident.



This is not the case however with the match referee’s post-game report satisfying the authorities.



Other players who will be missing for their respective clubs this weekend are:



Edoardo Goldaniga (Sassuolo)

Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

Milan Badelj (Fiorentina)

Felipe Da Silva (SPAL)

Sebastien De Maio (Bologna)

Stipe Perica (Udinese)



Players who are now one booking away from suspension are:

Marco Andreolli (Cagliari)

Edin Dzeko (Roma)

Giammarco Ferrari (Sampdoria)

Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL)

Jens Larsen (Udinese)

Karol Linetty (Sampdoria)

Federico Peluso (Sassuolo)

Bartosz Salamon (SPAL)



Meanwhile Crotone has been fined €20,000 for firecrackers that were thrown on to the pitch in their 3-2 defeat at Benevento.