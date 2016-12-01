Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini faces trial by TV after appearing to punch Torino striker Andrea Belotti in Sunday’s Derby della Mole win.



In the 13th minute of the second-half, the two players, both international team-mates, came together as they challenged for the ball and Chiellini was shown to have raised his hands in an aggressive manner towards his opponent.



Match referee Daniele Orsato, appeared to have not seen the incident with Chiellini not even receiving a yellow card.



Social media however, went into meltdown as the VAR referee Irrati, who had chance to look at the incident, failed to deem it insufficient to warrant a booking, but now the Federal Prosecution Service are involved and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they could still bring sanctions against the Juventus stalwart.



It’s now likely that both Orsato and Irrati will be invited to a hearing to give their version of events before any possible action is taken.



