As pressure mounts on Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, one of his former charges, Giorgio Chiellini, has been providing an insight into what it’s like to play for the Italian tactician.





Criticised in some quarters, for his seemingly tough training regime, Chiellini, who played under him at both club and international level, told the Daily Mail that its; “'Italian passion. It is not only in the match with Conte. It is all day, every training session. He is like a police sergeant. We felt something very special in his atmosphere, for three years with him at Juventus and two years in the national team.

When you finish training, you are dead. Not tired — dead. You can do it only because you believe in what he does. We had 40 days in France and it was like entering another world. You are 100% with him. He creates an atmosphere; everyone gives energy to each other. For sure he is one of the very best.”