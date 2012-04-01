Chiellini admits Juve miss Pogba: ‘He is the LeBron James of football’

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini was definitely not in a good mood yesterday night as Juventus faced defeat at hands of Fiorentina playing one of the worst games ever during the reign of Massimiliano Allegri. When the rock solid Italian centre-back was asked by a reporter of Sky Italia to explain the reasons behind their defeat, Chiellini named one of his former teammates: Paul Pogba.



The Manchester United star moved to the Old Trafford last summer in a world-record €105-million transfer leaving some bianconeri fans happy for the fresh incomes and some other highly disappointed for the team’s technical loss.



Listening to Chiellini’s words yesterday night, one would presume that the experienced defender is part of the second group .



“Last year we had a player like Pogba who is the LeBron James of midfielders, the Usain Bolt of football. Maybe it’s not easy to notice but his presence on the pitch allowed us to play in a different way. He’s not with us this season and we must adapt to another style of play.”



