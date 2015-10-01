Chiellini, Buffon Hazard and De Bruyne included in Uefa team of the year

SHOW GALLERY

There are a few Juve players who made the UEFA team of the year (2017) as Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini both made it. Here was the starting 11 chosen by the fans: Buffon, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Chiellini, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, De Bruyne, Hazard, Messi, Ronaldo. There was close to 9 million votes world wide as this was a 1.6 million votes increase over last season. This was the 12th time that Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen to the UEFA team (which is a record). You can view the images of all the chosen players bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.