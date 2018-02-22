Juventus sweat over Chiellini fitness ahead of AC Milan and Real Madrid clashes
18 March at 13:45Giorgio Chiellini is now deemed to be doubt for Juventus' upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The 33-year-old central defender has been an important player for the Old Lady over the last few seasons and has been impressive for the club this season too. He has appeared 23 times in the Serie A for the Old Lady and came up with a majestic showing to help Juve knock out Tottenham in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
But the recent injury that the Italian faced in Juve's Serie A game against SPAL has put him in stern doubt for the upcoming Champions League game against Real, say Sky Sports.
While Chiellini was taken off by Massimiliano Allegri in the last ten minutes, it has already been confirmed that Angelo Ogbonna has replaced Chiellini for Italy's upcoming international friendlies. With the first leg against the Los Blancos set to played on 3rd of April, there is no clarity on Chiellini's injury and further evaluations will be made soon by the club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
