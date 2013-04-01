Chiellini: ‘Dybala second only to Neymar’

Juventus star defender Giorgio Chiellini has released an interview with La Stampa to talk about the Old Lady’s stunning 3-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday night. Chiellini has also shared his thoughts on his teammate Paulo Dybala who netted a brace against the blaugrana earlier this week.



“He will be the biggest talent after Neymar after that Messi and Ronaldo retire. He joined Juventus less than two years ago and we are already referring to him as one of the biggest players out there. He has a lot to improve but, but he can become one of the greatest.”



“The qualification for the semi-finals depends on us. We’ll have an important test at the Nou Camp next week but we’ll face the only team that can make great comebacks. If we maintain the same level of the first game it will be hard for them. We have to complete our revenge in Barcelona. I dedicate my goal to Giusppe Rossi who is an amazing person but is also very unlucky.”

