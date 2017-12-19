Juventus veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has blamed current Man City manager Pep Guardiola for ruining Italian football.

Chiellini, now 33, has been one of Juve’s best performers over the last few seasons and has been impressive this season as well, making 12 appearances in the Serie A and appearing thrice in the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian defender was asked in an interview with Rivista Undici (via Gazzetta dello Sport ) about how defending in Italian football has changed over the years and he blamed Pep Guardiola for ruining it. He said:

But I think the advent of the Guardiola style or guardiolismo , let's call it that, football in Italy has distorted. What has always brought us to the bottom of great events for years is the art of knowing how to defend. There is a generational hole in the defenders and it is due to this thing. They arrive in Serie A assuming they know how to pass the ball, that they know how to make a launch of forty meters, but they have not the least idea of ​​how to mark, of how to defend a one on one ".

"I'm certainly not nice to deal with, but I've never been incorrect, and then I'm more thoughtful, less impulsive.”Kaustubh Pandey