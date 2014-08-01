Chiellini: 'Guardiola ruined Italian football, Bonucci is the exception. As for Conte...'
07 February at 19:30Giorgio Chiellini spoke to the Daily Mail, here is what the Juve defender had to say about Italian football, Juventus and their upcoming clash against Tottenham :
"To watch the World Cup from my house will be a punch in the stomach. I don't even want to think about it, it will be very hard. Guardiola? Back in the day with had players like Baresi, Bergomi, Scirea and many others, we don't produce the same quality of defenders nowadays".
"Guardiola ruined Italian football since over the past 10 years, our coaches tried to imitate him but they did not get the same results. Over the past 10 years, we haven't produced any quality defenders other than Bonucci. Let's hope that missing out on the World Cup opens our eyes. Conte? He is a real sergeant. He is special and he really did a great job at Juve and with the Italian national team. At the end of the training sessions, you are dead tired. For me he is one of the best, he creates a unique atmosphere around the team. Tottenham? They are fun to watch and they are very strong. I like their two central defenders and then there is Harry Kane. He is incredible and he has been scoring more than Messi of late. EPL? For someone like me, you only leave Juve if they get rid of you...".
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
