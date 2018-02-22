Chiellini injured; replaced after just 10 minutes against Napoli
22 April at 21:09Chiellini's game against Napoli ended after just 10 minutes, as the veteran suffered an injury.
During an intervention on Insigne, the Juventus defender suffered some muscular issues. He immediately had to leave the pitch, with Lichtsteiner replacing him. Will Napoli be able to take advantage of this?
The game could be decisive for the Scudetto race as Juventus are currently four points ahead of Napoli, who are in need of a win tonight in order to keep their dream alive.
