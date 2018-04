To say that Juventus’ players were infuriated by Michael Oliver’s decision to award Real Madrid a last-gasp penalty kick during tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final match would be an understatement. Gianluigi Buffon’s reaction earned him a red card , Max Allegri confronted Sergio Ramos on the sidelines while Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedvěd were disgusted by the incident. It may have gone unnoticed by many that Giorgio Chiellini made a money gesture towards Raphaël Varane, shouting the words “you pay, you pay” in the process.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)