Chiellini makes money gesture towards Varane amid last-minute chaos
12 April at 00:15To say that Juventus’ players were infuriated by Michael Oliver’s decision to award Real Madrid a last-gasp penalty kick during tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final match would be an understatement.
Gianluigi Buffon’s reaction earned him a red card, Max Allegri confronted Sergio Ramos on the sidelines while Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedvěd were disgusted by the incident. It may have gone unnoticed by many that Giorgio Chiellini made a money gesture towards Raphaël Varane, shouting the words “you pay, you pay” in the process.
#Chiellini makes the money gesture after Real Madrid is rewarded with a last minute penalty. Via @Alessia_Nov #RMAJUV #RMJuve #Juventus #RealJuve #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/kb9u9qvwnD— Göksel Uzunoglu (@10GoekiDe) April 11, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
