Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini was talking in the mixed zone after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spurs at Wembley. The 33-year-old was asked about how he felt returning to the famous stadium after first playing here in the inaugural game for the Italy Under-21 side to which he replied; “It was great. This is a fantastic stadium, one of the most famous in the world and the feeling was fantastic”.



With the Italian Super-Cup next weekend, Chiellini was asked if he was concerned after today’s loss ahead of the new campaign. He explained that; “Every year this team finds new strength and new energies to achive our targets and every year it’s more difficult. Many of our opponents are buying new players but this gives us even more stimulation for the season”.



He was also asked who he considered to be the real anti-Juventus this year in Serie A, he declared that; “Napoli for sure. They have a settled team and look the strongest. Milan has changed nine players so I think it’s impossible that they can win the Scudetto with this amount of change”.