Juventus stalwart Giorgio Chiellini has been speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Spurs in the Champions League.



​Naturally, the first question concerned the man he must help stop scoring, Harry Kane.



“He’s an extraordinary striker,” said Chiellini, “the statistics prove this.



He’s a player who has grown in recent years and he will be a difficult opponent for sure. I believe he is one of the strongest strikers in the world.”



He did however; go on to explain that there was more to the Premier League side than their goalscorer supreme.



“It would be silly to think of Spurs as being all about Kane. It will be a difficult game but one that we are really looking forward too.

“Our main objective is not to concede but it won’t be easy. They are a side who plays really good football and our defence needs to be alert.”



On the absence of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Chiellini explained that; “Blaise is a player who is very important to us and I hope he comes back in the next few weeks.



Juve’s strength however, has always been to be able to cover for absent players and we’ve already done this with Buffon, Higuain and Dybala.”



On who was favourite; Chiellini replied; “I really believe it is 50/50. I don’t believe it’s an advantage to play home or away in the first leg. We’ve been waiting for this game to come around for the past few months.”