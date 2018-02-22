Chiellini reveals Real Madrid's weakness
03 April at 12:25After speaking to the media during yesterday's press conference, Giorgio Chiellini also spoke to Juventus TV about the encounter with Real Madrid, revealing the away side's weakness.
"Real has a team of champions, they have strong players in every department and an impressive technique. During the games, sometimes, it almost looks like they're sleeping. However, in reality, they are always ready to hurt you.
"Their only weakness seems to be the lack of consistency in winning, especially in the league. They probably relaxed after so many wins, but they haven't declined as much in the Champions League, it will be a great battle, facing them tomorrow."
Juventus lost the UCL final in 2017 to Real Madrid, so they will surely be looking to redeem themselves, even though Chiellini stated that they're not looking for revenge. Key players Benatia and Pjanic will miss the game due to suspension, which has to be seen as a major blow to the home side.
