"The victory against Benevento? It was a complicated game for us because it was between two important Champions League encounters. We were also facing an opponent that plays very well and has nothing to lose. It was an important victory, as the games are getting fewer and fewer and the points are more vital.

"The match against Real Madrid? For long stretches of the first leg, we deserved a lot more. Then we were down by two and also got a man sent off. However, we don't cry, now we'll go to Madrid with a desire to play well. In football and life, you never know. The game is far from over, but we will need a bit of healthy madness from everyone."

Juventus will face Real Madrid on Wednesday at the Bernabeu.