Chiellini: 'Juventus stronger without Bonucci'

Juventus sta Giorgio Chiellini talked to Sky Sport and PremiumSport the day after Juventus’ 1-0 win against Fiorentina. The Italian centre-back is happy for the Old Lady’s winning streak in Serie A but believes the incoming clash against Torino will be a tough one.



“I’ve been living in Turin for 12 years and I am happy Torino are so strong this season. It’s nice to see the derby clash will be more difficult this year as the level will be higher. I hope Torino can qualify for Europe, the board is working very well.”



“As a team we are improving, the games we’ve played so far were not impossible but everybody gives his best when Juventus is the opponent. We have a great team with many International footballers. The manager always makes the right choices.”



“Higuain? He is a certainty one of the cornerstone of Juventus. Matuidi? He is a top-class footballer, we didn’t have a player with his qualities. He doesn’t talk much, he makes the facts do the talking.”



Talking about his former teammate Leonardo Bonucci he said: "I saw a tv program yesterday and they said we have better figures in terms of attack and defence this season. We have improved compared to the last campaign but people keep saying we are weaker. It's normal. That's part of the game. We have been playing at the highest levels for so long now that we are not affected anymore by these stuff, we know we still have to improve but our objective is to be in race for every competition for the whole campaign."

