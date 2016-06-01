Chiesa warns Juve ahead of Serie A showdown
07 February at 16:15Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has warned Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus, ahead of the La Viola's game against the Old Lady.
Fiorentina are currently 11th in the Serie A and are 14 points off fourth-placed Inter Milan and seven points off Sampdoria, who occupy the last spot for Europa League qualification. Their next game sees them lock horns with second-placed Juventus on Friday night at Stadio Artemio Franchi.
In an interview with Premium Sport, Chiesa fired a warning to the bianconeri ahead of Friday's game. The Italian starlet said: "Juve is an international side and it will be a complicated game for us."
"But we will definetely give our 100 percent for this city and for this shirt. Bologna was an important victory and it gave us a push for the next challenge. Now we are more ready to face Juve than we were last week after the defeat to Hellas Verona."
