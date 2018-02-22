Inter have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven Serie A meetings against Chievo: the Nerazzurri have won five games in the process (D1 L1).



Chievo have scored exactly two goals in three of their last eight home Serie A meetings against Inter (W3), failing to score in the other five (L5).



In the reverse match, Inter attempted 40 shots, a record in a single Serie A game since Opta began collecting shot data in 2004/05.



Chievo are unbeaten in their last four home Serie A matches (W2 D2) - the last time the Gialloblu went five home league games in a row unbeaten was back in May 2016.



Inter have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight league games, more than any other Serie A side in this time.



However, Inter have failed to score in their last three away Serie A matches, last failing in four consecutively in 1999.



Inter have scored the most headed goals in Serie A this season (12), but only Cagliari (33%) have scored a higher percentage of their goals from headers than Chievo (28%, eight out of 29).