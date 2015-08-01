Chievo-Juve: Cacciatore was sent off because of the same gesture as Mourinho

Juventus were playing against Chievo Verona today as the home club received two red cards during this game. Towards the end of the first half, Bastien was sent off for his second yellow card. Maran's club held on but then later on in the second half, Cacciatore also received a red card. Down two men, Chievo couldn't hold on much longer as Juve eventually won by a 0-2 score line. Referee Maresca didn't like the "handcuffs" gesture that Cacciatore did as he was then sent off. This is what José Mourinho did in the past (2010) as he was at Inter Milan. It costed the Portuguese coach a three match ban at the time. You can view the picture of Cacciatore bellow in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com.



With the win, Juventus are now first in the Italian Serie A standings but Napoli will be playing tomorrow against Bologna. Max Allegri will surely want more from his players but he has to be pleased with the three points....