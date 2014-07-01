



Roma are unbeaten in their last eight league games against Chievo (W6 D2).



There have been 14 goals scored in the last two meetings between Chievo and Roma at the Bentegodi, with at least three by each side both times.



Roma’s last away loss came back in January. Drawing to Genoa in their last away game, the Giallorossi ended a run of 12 wins in a row on the road.



Chievo have lost only one of their last six home games in the league (W3 D2).



Roma have conceded a first-half goal only in two of their last 13 away games in Serie A.



Chievo have already recouped nine points from losing positions at home this season – a league-high.



Excluding penalties, Roma are yet to concede their first goal from a set-piece situation in this Serie A campaign.



Stephan El Shaarawy’s Serie A debut came against Chievo in December 2008 when he was at Genoa – he’s scored three goals in his last two appearances against the Veneti in the top-flight.



Patrik Schick scored a goal in his only game against Chievo at the Bentegodi, when he was at Sampdoria, a year ago in December 2016.



Roberto Inglese scored a brace in the last home game he played against Roma. He’s bagged two braces in his last three league appearances at the Bentegodi.