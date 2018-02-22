La mafia del fútbol lo deja fuera a la Juventus. — José Luis Chilavert (@JoseLChilavert_) 11 aprile 2018

Former Paraguay International José Luis Chilavert was not impressed by Michael Oliver’s decision to award Real Madrid a penalty kick seconds before the end of their Champions League quarter-final fixture against Juventus yesterday night.The former goalkeeper took to social media to vent his anger after Oliver’s decision and used some very harsh words: “The Football Mafia eliminated Juventus”, Chilavert said.The words of the legendary goalkeeper were written after that every Juventus player complained both on the pitch and in front of cameras and media.No doubt Gigi Buffon was one of the most disappointed players after the match as he repeatedly hit out at Michael Oliver: “The referee didn’t have the personality to referee this game and if you don’t have the personality you’d better go into the stands and watch football with your wife and your kids. You go in the stands, you eat your chips, you drink sprite but at least you don’t make any damage. He didn’t even have the sensibility to understand that you can’t take that decision after the game we played. I mean, what kind of heart does he have? His heart is a trash bin”, Buffon said.