Reports in Spain on Tuesday suggested that former Barcelona player now Chilean national team boss Juan Antonio Pizzi was one of the front-runners to succeed Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou. Now his agent, Ricardo Schlieper has ruled his client out of the running for one of club football’s toughest assignments.



Speaking to TyC Sports, Schlieper explained that; “I spoke to Juan Antonio and this is not the moment to leave Chile. He has an important commitment with Chile.” He did however, state that the chance to take over at Barcelona would be tempting and declared that; “For the Barcelona press to publish it, the interest in Pizzi must be true.”



Pizzi, who was born in Argentina but played for Spain at international level, has a release clause in his contract which is set at six months of his annual salary which currently equates to $1 million-a-year.



The Chilean Football Federation are confident he will be sticking around. Vice-President Andres Fazio declaring that; “We’re talking about a very important club that any coach would like to move to but you have to remember that he has the opportunity to contest a World Cup with a competitive team”.