Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has played down speculation linking him with a summer move to both Chelsea and Manchester United.



The 30-year-old still has 18 months left on his current deal in Bavaria and he told Sport 1 that he wants to extend his stay with the German giants.



“I'm not thinking about a transfer. I feel very comfortable here.



"Of course I would like to extend my contract. That's an option. My kids are very happy here, too."



Vidal has been on target six times in 18 Bundesliga games this term and the former Juventus player, who has had his differences since his arrival at the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2015, looks to now be settles under the guidance of coach Jupp Heynckes.



Vidal was linked with a summer move to Old Trafford in 2016 before United smashed their club transfer record to sign his former Juventus team-mate Paul Pogba.