Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United are set to launch a sensational summer move for Arsenal play-maker Express Sport claims that boss Jose Mourinho will try to bring the 28-year-old to Old Trafford which will spark memories of when Sir Alex Ferguson poached Dutch striker Robin van Persie from The Gunners back in 2012.

The Chilean international has fuelled rumours of a move away from north London after reports suggesting that his relationship with boss Arsene Wenger has now completely broken down and a training ground bust-up forced the Frenchman to bench his star player for the recent defeat to Liverpool.



Now with just over a year left on his £130,000-a-week contract at The Emirates, Arsenal could be forced to sell the player in the summer to try to get the maximum return. There is no shortage of takers either with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all rumoured to be interested. Now Manchester United look to have joined the race in what would be the most dramatic of all this summer’s transfer dealings.