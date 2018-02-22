Chinese club confident of move for Spanish star

Goodbye Barcelona, the future is in China for Andres Iniesta.



Chongqing Dangdai Lifan is waiting for the Spanish star, as confirmed by the president of the main sponsor of the Chinese Super League club:



"I am confident of engaging Iniesta - explains Gong Daxing to the Chinese state agency Xinhua - his arrival will be important for Chongqing and a big bonus for our brand.”



Rumors have been swirling about Iniesta’s potential moves when he finishes his time at Barcelona, with China being the most likely destination. The 33-year-old has spent his entire career at Barcelona, rising through the youth system, first appearing for the B side in 2001 to 2003, and he has been on the senior side now for over 15 years.



He has produced countless moments of brilliance for the Blaugrana but perhaps his biggest was for Spain in 2010 when his extra time goal against the Netherlands gave La Roja their first title.

