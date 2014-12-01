Chinese club deny talk of €90m offer to Chelsea star
05 May at 16:27Tianjin Quanjian claim they’ve never contacted Diego Costa.
The Chelsea star was rumoured to have engaged in talks with the Chinese Super League club recently over dinner, with a €90 million bid (and a 30m a year salary) being tabled.
Tianjin have denied everything in a recent official statement:
“With regard to the widespread rumours that Chelsea's Diego Costa is expected to join Tianjin Quanjian, our club want to clarify that so far, we have not been communicating with Diego Costa regarding the transfer," the CSL club confirmed.
Run by Fabio Cannavaro, Tianjin have already signed the likes of Axel Witsel, and were involved in negotiations with the Spanish international over the winter.
Despite performing well, the Brazilian native’s tantrums - he threw one this winter over the possibility of moving to China - haven’t gone down well, with persistent rumours linking him to a summer departure.
In fact, reports back in March indicated that the Italian wanted to send Costa to Real Madrid in exchange for Alvaro Morata, whom he had signed at Juventus in 2014 before leaving the club.
A recent Sunsport exclusive said, on the other hand, that the sale of Costa would be used to fund the search for a new strikeforce, which would include Romelu Lukaku of Everton.
