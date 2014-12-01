Tianjin Quanjian claim they’ve never contacted Diego Costa.

The Chelsea star was rumoured to have engaged in talks with the Chinese Super League club recently over dinner, with a

90 million bid (and a 30m a year salary) being tabled.

Tianjin have denied everything in a recent official statement:

“With regard to the widespread rumours that Chelsea's Diego Costa is expected to join Tianjin Quanjian, our club want to clarify that so far, we have not been communicating with Diego Costa regarding the transfer," the CSL club confirmed.

Run by Fabio Cannavaro, Tianjin have already signed the likes of Axel Witsel, and were involved in negotiations with the Spanish international over the winter.

Despite performing well, the Brazilian native’s tantrums - he threw one this winter over the possibility of moving to China - haven’t gone down well, with persistent rumours linking him to a summer departure.

A recent