It looks like Chinese football is keeping up its insane spending spree.

The former Milan reject would join Oscar, who recently moved from Chelsea for a similarly bonkers sum (€61m). Chelsea team-mate Diego Costa is rumoured to be the subject of an £80m bid from fellow Chinese Premier League side Tianjin.

The €150m pricetag would, if accepted, make Aubameyang the most expensive transfer in football history. Whether the Germans will accept or not is difficult to tell, though

Another former Chelsea man, Andre Villas-Boas, is currently Coaching Shanghai, whose taste for the symbolic has them offering Aubameyang a preposterous salary of €41m a season… a fraction more than the record €40m which Carlos Tevez is earning at new club Shanghai Shenhua.

Aubameyang netted 25 Bundesliga goals last season, and has got 22 this time round in just 21 games in all competitions.