Chinese club set to challenge Man Utd over the signing of Croatian midfielder
08 April at 16:40Inter’s midfield will deeply change next season as the nerazzurri want to sign at least one big name in the summer in order to become credible Serie A title contenders again.
Inter new owners Suning, however, won’t only sign new players but are also going to sell those who have failed to deliver consistently this season and according to several reports in Italy, the next ones will be the last three months at the San Siro for Croatian star Marcelo Brozovic.
The 24-year-old is rumoured to be a top transfer target of Manchester United with José Mourinho who reportedly asked information about the former Dinamo Zagreb man during the last International break.
Brozovic is not the only Inter star on Mourinho’s sights as Ivan Perisic has also emerged as a possible transfer target for the Red Devils. Inter, however, are not open to sell their winger but could be open to sell Brozovic for his € 50 million release clause.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via calciomercato24.com), however, Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian are also interested in signing the Croatian midfielder with Fabio Cannavaro (the team’s coach) who is an admirer of the 24-year-old.
Cannavaro completed the signing of Axel Witsel and Alexadre Pato during the last January transfer window, stealing the Belgium star from under Juventus’ noses.
