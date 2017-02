Chinese consortium Sino-Europe are willing to confirm Montella as AC Milan’s new boss regardless the team’s final position in the table at the end of the season., a target that the rossoneri failed to reach in the last two Serie A campaigns, whilst the rossoneri won their first trophy in five years lifting the Italina Supercup this past December. According to Corriere della Sera , Fassone and Mirabelli have already decided to confirm the former Fiorentina and Sampdoria in charge of AC Milan for the next campaign.The club’s designated CEO and director of sportBerlusconi has yet to decide whether to stay at the club as honorary president or permanently leave the club he’s been owning for over 30 years.