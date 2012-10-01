Chinese consortium to confirm Montella as AC Milan boss for next season
15 February at 10:10Chinese consortium Sino-Europe are willing to confirm Montella as AC Milan’s new boss regardless the team’s final position in the table at the end of the season. The Italian tactician is doing a great job at AC Milan being in race to qualify for Europa League, a target that the rossoneri failed to reach in the last two Serie A campaigns, whilst the rossoneri won their first trophy in five years lifting the Italina Supercup this past December.
According to Corriere della Sera, Fassone and Mirabelli have already decided to confirm the former Fiorentina and Sampdoria in charge of AC Milan for the next campaign.
The club’s designated CEO and director of sport will have dinner with Silvio Berlusconi in Milan to explain the current AC Milan boss their plans for the club’s future. Berlusconi has yet to decide whether to stay at the club as honorary president or permanently leave the club he’s been owning for over 30 years.
