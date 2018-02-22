Chinese Inter fans protest against Suning

Chinese fans of Serie A giants Inter Milan were recently protesting against the club's Chinese ownership of Suning.



The San Siro based club is currently fourth in the Serie A and risk falling out of the top four, with the gap between them and fifth placed Roma now down to a single point. The nerazzurri are also 18 points adrift of table topping Napoli.



CalcioMercato understand that while discontent against the Suning ownership exists since last summer due to lack of signings, a group of Inter fans recently protested in Nanjing under the Suning headquarters.



Weibo, a Chinese social networking channel, posted a photo which showed the protesting fans holding two banners against the Suning ownership in front of owner Zhang Jindong's headquarters. One was in Mandarin while the second one was in English.



It read: "You will not earn the true love of the Nerrazurri without the love of Inter"

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)