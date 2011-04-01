Chinese side refuse to give up on Messi pursuit
08 February at 17:40According to Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Hebei China Fortune have not yet given up hope of being able to lure Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to the Far East.
The Chinese Super League side have been trying to sign the Argentine international for several months, but have yet to make a decisive breakthrough. Interestingly, Manuel Pellegrini’s squad currently includes compatriots Ezequiel Lavezzi and Javier Mascherano, who left Camp Nou last month.
It should be noted that Messi has given absolutely no indication whatsoever that he is looking to follow the former West Ham and Liverpool man to the CSL, especially when the European transfer window is closed and the Blaugrana are unable to bring in a replacement.
Having recently agreed a new deal with his current employers, the chances of a deal being done are even less likely than when he was apparently stalling on putting pen to paper in the aftermath of Neymar’s messy departure.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
