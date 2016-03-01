

The BBC has learned that Chinese sport’s governing body has announced that Super League clubs will face a spending cap. With lucrative deals such as Brazilian midfielder Oscar’s £60 million move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhuas’s £40 million deal with Boca Juniors for Carlos Tevez which includes a reported weekly salary of £310,000, a spokesperson for China's General Administration of Sport said clubs in the country were "burning money".



The organisations official website also described the spending as; “a grave phenomenon” during a question and answer session earlier today. A further statement declared that the governing body would; “strengthen examination and supervision of clubs' financial affairs, progressively control clubs' expenditures on first-team players and ensure favourable financial conditions".

After revelations by Jorge Mendes that his client Cristiano Ronaldo had been offered a salary worth £85 million from an unnamed club that were prepared to table a bid worth £250 million, leading figures in the Premier League including Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte expressed their concern about players heading to the Far-East purely for the financial benefits.







